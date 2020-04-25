https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/rumblings-north-korean-dictator-kim-jong-un-reportedly-dead/

North Korean communist dictator Kim Jong Un is reportedly dead after a botched heart surgery.

North Korea’s state media is mum on the tyrant’s activities for two weeks now.

China reportedly sent a medical team to North Korea today.

Exclusive: China sends team including medical experts to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un amid conflicting reports about his health https://t.co/GGmmdDhsAx pic.twitter.com/VMLHCQEBOg

Via TMZ:

North Korea’s Supreme Leader/dictator Kim Jong-un has reportedly died, or is on his death bed with no hope for recuperation — according to media outlets in China and Japan.

Amid reports China has sent a medical team to their communist neighbors this week to check in/advise on Kim, a Hong Kong-backed news channel’s vice director — who’s apparently the niece of a Chinese foreign minister — blasted out the news herself … he’s dead. TMZ has not confirmed that.

The woman put the report on a social media app called Weibo for her nearly 15 million followers to read, citing a “very solid source” about the claim Kim had, in fact, perished. A Japanese magazine reports he’s in a “vegetative state” after a heart surgery gone wrong.