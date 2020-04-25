https://www.dailywire.com/news/senator-graham-on-kim-jong-un-i-pretty-well-believe-he-is-dead-or-incapacitated

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night that he believes that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is dead or incapacitated.

“Well, it’s a closed society, I don’t know anything directly,” Graham said. “But I’d be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society, which is really a cult, not a country, called North Korea.”

“So I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated,” Graham continued. “And I hope the long-suffering North Korean people will get some relief if he is dead, and President Trump’s willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion. So, if this guy is dead, I hope the next person who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody.”

WATCH:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un: “I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated.” pic.twitter.com/Ef32RkCA1D — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 26, 2020

