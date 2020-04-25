https://www.dailywire.com/news/stacey-abrams-vying-for-vp-slot-cites-successful-campaign-history

Over the last couple of weeks, Stacey Abrams, the failed gubernatorial candidate who has not held federal office, has taken the remarkably unprecedented step of openly and proudly campaigning to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 running mate.

Although the former state lawmaker is reportedly considered a low-tier option — behind Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), and at least two other candidates according to The New York Post — this hasn’t fazed Abrams, who touted her campaigning prowess in a recent interview with The Atlantic Magazine.

“If you look at what we were able to accomplish in Georgia, the growth of the numbers and the composition of the voters, I would put my capacity to win an election as the VP running mate alongside anyone’s,” Abrams, who previously served as the minority whip in the Georgia House of Representatives, told the magazine in an article published on Friday.

“We have to win the election,” said Abrams. “I would point out that I ran the most successful campaign to engage the communities we need to build the broadest coalition necessary in 2020.”

“What we are going to see on the ground is that this is going to be a campaign unlike anything that’s been run before,” she said.

The magazine notes that Abrams has a book coming out in June called “Our Time Is Now,” and that her comment about having the capacity to succeed as the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party was “unusually direct.”

Advisors to former Vice President Biden allegedly considered announcing his running mate at the same time as his campaign launch last year, a move that a source pitched to Axios as an effort to show that Biden “isn’t just another old white guy.”

Although the former vice president requested a private meeting with Abrams the week prior to the report, nothing seems to have come of it.

But since holding an interview with Elle Magazine, Abrams has only continued to publicly campaign for a spot on the ticket, remarking during the interview that she would make “an excellent running mate.”

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities,” said Abrams. “I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors.”

During a recent interview on “The View,” Abrams explained the she was openly advocating for the position because “while we hope the work speaks for itself, sometimes the work needs a hype-man.”

“I think Vice President Biden is going to make a smart choice,” Abrams told the panel, after co-host Sunny Hostin asked about the possibility of Biden not picking a minority woman as his running mate. “I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color, because women of color, particularly black women, are the strongest part of the Democratic party — the most loyal.”

