Younger Americans are more likely to hold favorable views of China, according to a new survey conducted by Pew Research, which examines the public’s views of nation during the Chinese virus pandemic.

The survey discovered that while younger people now hold increasingly negative views of China and are more prone to see the nation as a threat to the U.S., younger Americans nonetheless are still more likely than their older counterparts to view the Communist Regime favorably. More than 40 percent of Americans between 18 and 29 years old have a favorable opinion of China according to the survey, dramatically higher than older Americans.

Even so, roughly nine in ten U.S. adults see China’s power and influence as a threat, according to Pew Research, which added that 62 percent of Americans view China as a “major threat.”

“Older Americans are more concerned than younger adults about China,” reports Pew Research. “Nearly seven-in-ten of those ages 50 and older see China’s power and influence as a major threat, compared with roughly half of those 18 to 29.”

The findings also note that “this is the first year in which more than half of younger Americans also have an unfavorable opinion” of China. Just over half — 53 percent — of younger Americans view China unfavorably.

The survey also discovered a discrepancy among Republicans and Democrats, with Republicans more likely to hold unfavorable views of the Communist Regime.

“In some ways, this is a partisan story,” noted Pew Research. “Republicans continue to be more wary of China than Democrats across many questions in this report.”

“Nearly three-quarters of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents see China unfavorably, compared with roughly six-in-ten Democrats and Democratic leaners,” the report added.

As for young Americans, a poll last year revealed that a whopping 70 percent of millennials admit that they would vote for a candidate who identifies as a socialist.

