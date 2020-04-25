https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/list-dr-faucis-11-deadly-mistakes-contradictions-including-worst-mistake-delaying-herd-immunity-destroying-us-economy/

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong on the coronavirus pandemic — Every step of the way!

Here is a list of several errors, contradictory statements and dangerous gaffes by NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci.

1.) Dr. Fauci says he warned Trump in January that the US was in real trouble but that is not what he said publicly.

In January Dr. Anthony Fauci told Newsmax TV that the United States “did not have to worry” about the coronavirus and that it was “not a major threat.”

“This is not a major threat…” WATCH 🔊: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s original thoughts about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak are revisited from a January interview with Newsmax TV’s @gregkellyusa. pic.twitter.com/0KmHxxkeBp — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 3, 2020

2.) Dr. Fauci warned of an apocalyptic coronavirus pandemic — then just weeks later he later compared the coronavirus to a bad flu.

3.) Dr. Fauci based all of his predictions on garbage IHME models that were OFF BY MILLIONS and then later told reporters, “You can’t really rely on models.”

4.) On March 20th Dr. Fauci jumped in and “corrected” the president during a press briefing on hydroxychloroquine treatment for coronavirus saying, “You got to be careful when you say ‘fairly effective.’ It was never done in a clinical trial… It was given to individuals and felt that maybe it worked.”

Dr. Fauci quickly corrects Trump’s misstatements about hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/Piim1PQSdh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2020

Exactly two weeks later hydroxychloroquine was deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

5.) Dr. Fauci pushed these garbage models every step of the way.

A month ago Dr. Fauci claimed 1 million to 2 million Americans would die from coronavirus. Then he said 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die from the virus. Three weeks ago he agreed 81,766 Americans would die from the coronavirus. Then by that Wednesday the experts cut the number of deaths to 60,415 projected deaths.

6.) On Easter Dr. Fauci suggested President Trump should have shut down the economy in February… When the number of known cases in the US was around 100. Fauci later walked back his attacks.

7.) Dr. Fauci said cruises were OK on March 9th. That was a huge error.

8.) Dr. Fauci said malls, movies and gyms were OK on February 29th. That was another huge mistake.

9.) Dr. Fauci was wrong about the first coronavirus deaths in the country. Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the CDC were off by nearly a month. California officials revealed Tuesday that a patient in Santa Clara died from coronavirus on February 6th not February 29th.

10.) Dr. Fauci and the CDC missed the millions and millions of US citizens who had already contracted the coronavirus before the draconian lockdowns took place. Knowing this could have prevented the economic calamity.

11.) And in his worst mistake Dr. Fauci relied on corrupt W.H.O rules to lock down the United States and destroy the US economy. Meanwhile, this delays the herd immunity that is needed to prevent a future outbreak of this deadly virus.

These mistakes will take years to correct.

Only in government can someone with this record still keep a job.

