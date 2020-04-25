http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yYLaeVzkHO4/

British television host Piers Morgan announced Saturday morning that President Donald Trump had unfollowed him on Twitter after he posted a column calling Trump’s coronavirus cure “batshit crazy.”

Morgan and Trump have had a friendly relationship for over a decade dating back to 2008 when the president declared him the winner of the celebrity apprentice. For two straight years in a row Morgan received an exclusive sit-down interview with Trump during both of his visits to the United Kingdom.

However, the friendly relationship between the two have gone sour after Morgan wrote a recent column for the Daily Mail blasting Trump’s “batshit crazy” coronavirus cure. Morgan opened up the opinion piece saying, “SHUT THE F**K UP, PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

“UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail⁩ column,” Morgan tweeted on Saturday.

Prior to Trump unfollowing him, the television host tweeted similar criticisms at the president adding, “President Trump’s defence for floating batsh*t crazy claims that injecting bleach can kill #coronavirus is that he was being ‘sarcastic’. FFS @realDonaldTrump – this is not a joke. 50,000 Americans are dead & many more will die. Stop this nonsense & get serious.”

Trump suggested on Thursday that a potential cure to treat Americans suffering with covid-19 was for them to ingest disinfectants. According to the Washington Post, over 50,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus with nearly a million confirmed cases present within the U.S.

