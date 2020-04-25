https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/washington-states-green-river-killer-1-vote-away-coronavirus-release/

(FOX NEWS) In a 5-4 vote Thursday, the state Supreme Court of Washington rejected a lawsuit calling for the release of thousands of inmates to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to reports.

Those narrowly missing a shot at freedom included Gary Ridgway, the so-called “Green River Killer,” who in 2003 was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to killing as many as 49 women in the 1980s, Seattle’s KIRO radio reported.

A lawyer representing the inmates being considered for release – about two-thirds of the state’s prison population, according to KIRO – argued that those behind bars aren’t able to keep themselves safe from the virus. He said those inmates who were elderly, in poor health or very close to their release date should be set free, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

