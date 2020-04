https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/watch-candace-owens-destroys-leftists-narrative-covid-19-response-video/

Candace Owens has been on fire lately, In her most recent Facebook post she destroyed the liberal narrative on testing and called it all “absolute B.S.”

Owens recently announced that she is considering running for office.

Watch her full video to see her crush the fear-mongering leftists!

[embedded content]