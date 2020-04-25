http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/n1POa3ntyfs/

A policeman in Boston, Massachusetts, got a huge surprise Friday after weeks of fighting the Chinese coronavirus.

When Officer Omar Borges got ready to leave Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, he had no idea what was waiting for him outside, according to NBC Boston.

Following his nearly month-long battle with the disease, the policeman was greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers as he emerged from the hospital.

“Twenty-eight days, induced coma, intubated, and quite frankly, we didn’t think he was going to make it,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

Video footage showed the touching moment when Borges’s loved ones and fellow officers embraced and congratulated him for overcoming the virus.

“It feels like Christmas, New Years, all the holidays put together,” said his sister, Nilsa Borges-Cruz. “I have no words to describe the emotion that we are feeling.”

The officer’s brothers in blue lined the sidewalk and escorted him to the vehicle that would take him home.

Friday on Twitter, the Boston Police Department shared photos of the moving event:

#BPD Officers flock to @BIDMChealth to celebrate the discharge of BPD Officer Omar Borges now home recovering from #COVID19. Said @BPDPCGross, “This is a day to celebrate and, as you can see, Omar’s family is happy to have him home.” #WelcomeHomehttps://t.co/PpiDbRD2zQ pic.twitter.com/wOh1MPNhr0 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 25, 2020

Following his release, the Boston Police Relief called the footage “One of the happiest videos you will ever see!” and thanked medical personnel for taking such good care of their patient.

“He is one of the nicest people and best Boston Police Officers in the city. We are so happy for Omar and his Family! #PrayersAnswered,” the organization tweeted.

When Borges arrived at Beth Israel nearly a month ago, healthcare workers were worried about him, according to ICU Medical Director Molly Hayes.

“He was really sick when he first came in, and we are all just so glad that he is discharged today, and this is just a beautiful day,” she stated.

Prayer carried the family through the uncertain time, Borges-Cruz explained.

“Just prayed, because there is a higher God up there, and he did this,” she concluded.

