(ZERO HEDGE) A guerilla artist in Atlanta has been installing ‘Wuhan Plague’ plaques around the city, depicting Winnie the Pooh patting his belly while holding a bat with chopsticks – prompting cries of racism. For the uninformed, Pooh has been used to mock Chinese President Xi Jinping, who bears a striking resemblance to the fictional bear.

According to VICE, police have no leads as to who’s installing the tiel and bronze plaques which first appeared April 13 on an electrical box in Inman Park, according to the Atlanta Police.

Three days later, a second plaque appeared at a nearby coffee shop in the neighborhood of Reynoldstown – while a third appeared two days later at Atlanta’s Candler Park Market, according to the report.

