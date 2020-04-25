https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/youtube-takes-bio-tech-firms-video-explaining-potential-uv-light-treatment-coronavirus-patients/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) YouTube took down a video Friday posted by the bio-tech firm Aytu BioSience explaining a new UV light treatment for coronavirus patients. Aytu BioScience announced Tuesday the firm is working with Cedars-Sinai and the FDA to determine the efficacy of the treatment.

The video is now labeled, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service”.

Aytu BioScience promoted the video on Twitter Friday morning, “Many are now talking about UV light being used as a treatment for COVID-19. We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai. They developed Healight. Peer-reviewed data will be published in days, but here’s how it works:”

