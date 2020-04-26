https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/15-uniformed-officers-4-different-law-enforcement-agencies-rush-target-restaurant-owner-violating-marylands-lockdown-order/

This is not about a virus.

15 uniformed officers from 4 different law enforcement agencies descended on a restaurant in Maryland and cited the owner for violating the state’s lockdown order.

Dave Carey, the owner of Lee’s Landing Dock Bar is facing prosecution because approximately 70 people were standing in line waiting for their takeout orders.

Mr. Carey said people waiting for their food were following the social distancing guidelines “to the letter of the law” but the police swarmed his establishment anyway.

Authorities said the restaurant was violating the lockdown order because some people were consuming drinks on the premises while they were waiting for their takeout orders.

“What exactly did we do wrong?” Carey asked. “And who had the authority to take that many resources off the road?”

Maryland State Police spox Greg Shipley told the Cecil Daily, “The investigation indicated the restaurant was selling ‘to go’ food and drink orders, but some of that food and drink was being consumed on the premises. The crowd dispersed and those who remained were determined to be waiting for carryout orders.”

So people are allowed to funnel into grocery stores, but they can’t go into a restaurant…because the government said so.

Cecil Daily reported:

Maryland State Police from the North East barrack have sent information to the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution of Lee’s Landing Dock Bar for alleged violation of the Maryland COVID-19 regulations. However the owner of the business, Dave Carey, said he was following Gov. Larry Hogan’s regulations for social distancing and crowd size “to the letter of the law” and is troubled that 15 uniformed officers from 4 different law enforcement agencies responded to Lee’s Landing Sunday. Greg Shipley, spokesman for MSP, said police were at Lee’s Landing at Rowland Drive in Port Deposit Sunday around 2:30. “Responding troopers estimated the crowd upon their arrival to be about 70 people who were on the ‘boardwalk’ portion of the business. Individuals were seen eating and drinking,” Shipley said via email. Troopers said they were at the Port Deposit restaurant a week ago responding to reports of large numbers of patrons. Sgt. S. Spayd said Sunday that the law enforcement agency had to return this Sunday and found more than 70 motorcycles in the parking lot.

Dave Carey was shocked by the amount of officers who descended on his business.

“It’s hard enough to get two cops at any other time,” Carey told the Cecil Daily. “If I called for a riot I wouldn’t get that kind of response.”

Had enough yet, America?

