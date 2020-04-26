http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Fgm-aO6pL8U/a-report-from-the-front-lines.php

It is perhaps unfortunate that bureaucrat doctors and academic doctors have dominated public discussion of the Wuhan virus. What some would call real doctors–those who actually treat patients–have been little heard. Two emergency room physicians from California decided to do something about that. The called what looks like a press conference before local reporters to discuss their experiences and their interpretation of the worldwide COVID data.

I don’t know what local coverage, if any, resulted; the reporters’ reactions were mostly along the lines of “How can you possibly disagree with Dr. Fauci?” But two videos covering the doctors’ presentation were uploaded to YouTube on April 22, and they have gotten nearly two million views. They are well worth your time:

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

