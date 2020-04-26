https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/agenda-21-pandemic

In the 1990s, the United Nations drafted “Agenda 21” — their plan for defeating climate change. In 2015, it was re-branded by socialists into “Agenda 30,” but neither had anything to do with global warming and everything to do with using it to reshape our political world. Then last year, the push for Agenda 30 wasn’t just about climate change, but about fighting future global pandemics as well. In October 2019, some of the world’s most powerful business and political leaders met to discuss how to prepare for such a crisis. Now, the coronavirus outbreak has reached every corner of the world, and now it’s becoming clearer everyday that socialists are going to use this pandemic to achieve their ultimate goal: global control.

Watch the video below to hear Glenn Beck break down the details:

[embedded content]

THE PLAN FOR GLOBAL CONTROL: How Socialists Will Use Coronavirus Pandemic to RESHAPE OUR WORLD



youtu.be



