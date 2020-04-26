https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bradpitt-anthonyfauci-saturdaynightlive-trump/2020/04/26/id/964691

After health superstar Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly revealed that he wanted acting superstar Brad Pitt to play him in any film version of the pandemic crisis, it seemed only a matter of time before it happened.

On Saturday night, it did.

Pitt hosted the second stay-at-home edition of “Saturday Night Live” in as many weeks, doing the “cold open” with his star-struck take on Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the nation’s most prominent voices on the pandemic.

The show begins with Pitt’s Fauci as he interprets President Donald Trump’s pronouncements on the science of COVID-19. Regarding the president’s claim that a coronavirus vaccine would be developed relatively soon, he says:

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth, sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast.”

As for Trump’s belief that the virus would disappear like a miracle?

“Miracles shouldn’t be Plan A. Even Sully tried to land at the airport first.”

And the claim about the prevalence of those “beautiful” coronavirus tests?

“I don’t know if I would describe the test as ‘beautiful’ unless your idea of beauty is having a cotton swap tickle your brain.”

Moving on to the president’s claim that disinfectant “knocks it out in a minute,” his jaw just drops.

Pitt as Fauci wraps it up saying that he’s heard the rumor the president wants to fire him. “So yeah, I’m getting fired,” he concludes.

As the sketch ends, Pitt removes his wig and glasses to somberly thank the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and all the other medical staff, working hard during the coronavirus crisis.

‘To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,’ Pitt says.

