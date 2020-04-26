https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johnson-covid-coronavirus-uk/2020/04/26/id/964747

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to 10 Downing Street on Sunday, Sky News reported, after spending a week in the hospital with COVID-19 and two weeks recovering at his country residence.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on Johnson’s whereabouts.

The government had previously announced he would be back at work on Monday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for him in his absence, said Johnson was “raring to go.”

“He’s taken the time and taken the doctors’ advice to rebuild his strength.

“I’ve spoken to him every day this week – we’ve made sure he’s abreast of everything that’s been going on.”

More than 20,000 people have died from coronavirus in NHS hospitals and thousands more in care homes.

Raab warned the outbreak remained at a “delicate and dangerous” stage and said the next steps needed to be “sure-footed,” which is why the government was treading “very cautiously.”

“We are sticking to the scientific advice with the social-distancing measures at this time, whilst doing all the homework to make sure that we are prepared in due course for the next phase.”

