Minnesota Department of Health has updated its COVID-19 to reflect that 288 cases are hospitalized, with 109 in intensive care. With 23 new COVID-19 deaths attributed to the virus — for a new total of 244 — every new decedent but one was resident in a long-term care facility. The new decedents included one over age 100, 10 in their 90’s, 7 in their 80’s, two in their 70’s, and three in their 60’s. Over 75 percent of those whose deaths have been attributed to the virus were residents of long-term care facilities with significant underlying conditions. The median age of the 244 decedents is 83; the age range is from 50 to 109.

Some of this information is apparent in the Star Tribune’s wide-focus story on the progress of the epidemic in the state so far, but nothing is made of it. It as though it is incidental to the story. Kevin Roche focuses on it in “There Are Two Separate Epidemics in Minnesota.” Kevin concludes: “We should be protecting the vulnerable and letting the rest of the state go back to work and normal life. The Governor is misleading Minnesotans at best and destroying all of our lives in the process.”

