(FOX NEWS) — Life at sea isn’t all fun and games.

While many cruise lines have halted their voyages for the time being due to the coronavirus, that doesn’t mean that all of the cruise ships are empty. According to one report, some ships may actually have crew members still on board who have no idea when they’ll get to go home.

A cast member on the Sky Princess cruise ship spoke with WFTV, explaining that he had originally boarded the boat back in March or February and worked on several cruises around the Caribbean. In mid-March, however, Princess Cruises announced that it would temporarily pause all its cruises in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

