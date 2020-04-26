https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-murphy-nfl-draft-tweets

Sports-starved fans had enhanced excitement for this year’s NFL draft, especially since the NBA suspended its season on March 11, and the NHL suspended its season on March 12. Sports addicts looked forward to this week’s NFL draft as a distraction to the daily dose of stressful coronavirus news that everyone has been inundated with for weeks. But Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) couldn’t allow everyone to enjoy the brief diversion of the 2020 NFL draft without scoring some woke points by injecting identity politics into something that should be devoid of virtue-signaling.

The 2020 NFL draft was held from April 23–25 via video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic. During Friday night’s portion of the NFL draft, Murphy felt the need to deviate from trivial observations about the football draft, such as questioning the Los Angeles Raiders’ selection of Damon Arnette with the 19th pick overall. Instead, Murphy needed to drag the NFL draft into the culture war.

“Hard not to notice all the shots of filthy rich, almost exclusively white coaches, GMs, and team presidents, drafting almost exclusively African-American players who have been forced to work for free for 3 years in order to get a shot to be chosen,” Murphy tweeted.

Chris Murphy, a white male of privilege from the fourth-richest state in the U.S. with a GDP per capita of $75,938, couldn’t help but to wokescold on Twitter about football players being drafted into a league where they will make between $1.96 million and $6.58 million if they are selected in the first round. No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow, will sign an estimated four-year, $36.19 million contract.

“I’m glued to the NFL draft like most other sports fans, but it just reminds me how immoral the football syndicate is,” Murphy said in another tweet about the NFL draft. “College football trains players for the pros, pays the trainees nothing, and forces them to endure 3 years of head trauma before getting a single paycheck.”

Murphy forgot to mention that the football players receive an education from a college that many would not qualify for based solely on their academic performance. All while training to play professional sports at the highest level where they will be paid generously.

Despite the “evil” college system, Murphy supports the University of Connecticut “enslaving” athletes.

Murphy despises immoral colleges so much that the header image on his official Twitter account is a photo of UConn’s women’s basketball team.

Murphy even encouraged his nearly one million followers to support the iniquitous college athletic system.

Murphy is so against the unethical college athlete system that he gladly enriches colleges by attending UConn basketball games.

I’m starting to think that Chris Murphy has no problem with the college athletic system as long as it is unpaid athletes helping UConn win games.

