https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/devin-nunes-calls-sergei-millian-source-d-source-e-steele-dossier-contact-office-interview-video/

John McCain with “Source D – Source E” of the Steele dossier – via Paul Sperry

In January 2017 ABC News identified Sergei Millian as the key source of the Fusian GPS anti-Trump Dossier.

Sergei Millian has since been identified as as the mysterious “Source D” and “Source E” in the junk Steele dossier.

ABC News interviewed Millian in 2017.

Sara Carter wrote more about Sergei Millian in March 2019.

TRENDING: Tens of Thousands Defy Newsom’s Authoritarian Lockdown Order and Flock to SoCal Beaches Amid Heatwave

Millian was a source for the Steele dossier who disappeared after the election.

According to former Trump policy advisor George Papadopoulos, Millian, a Belarus-born businessman, became an unwitting source of Steele. Papadopoulos believes Millian was working with the FBI and therefore was trying to build a relationship with him, as reported in The Washington Post. “Just re-looking at my notes from my convo with Chris Steele, I see that Chris and Kukes has some connection to Serge Millian, an emigre who is identified by FT as head of the Russian American Chamber of Commerce,” Kavalec told Ohr in the Nov. 21, 2016 email. “According to what Chris said to me in early October, Millian has apparently disappeared,” i.e., left the U.S. and hasn’t been seen recently. I don’t know anything about Millian, but he is referenced in the FT story: https://ig.ft.com/sites/trumps-Russian-connections/ Ohr noted that the two had met regarding Steele’s information, which was later passed to the FBI. “Kathy – thank you for taking the time to meet with us,” said Ohr in an email exchange on that day. “I really hope we can get something going here.” Ohr was responding to an email Kavalec sent earlier in the day. Kukes “had left Russia because he said he was concerned he might be investigated- as I recall he said had gotten a summons to court on some issue.”

Since that time Sergei Millian has disappeared.

On Sunday Rep. Devin Nunes called on Sergei Millian to contact his office for an interview.

Via Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]