President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he would watch Sunday Mass celebrated online at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

“I will be online tomorrow at 10:15 A.M. (Eastern) for Sunday Mass celebrated by Cardinal Dolan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Had a great call with Catholic Leaders and Educators earlier today. I will be online tomorrow at 10:15 A.M. (Eastern) for Sunday Mass celebrated by @CardinalDolan at St. Patrick’s Cathedral (@StPatsNYC) in New York City. Join me: https://t.co/pTZMmBF9hb pic.twitter.com/iQy5iH5Lk6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The president has joined many church services online in recent weeks, expressing solidarity with all those barred from attending to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I watched on Sunday online and it was terrific by the way, but online is never going to be like being there,” he said during a Fox News interview in March.

The president has watched online services with Pastor Jack Graham from Prestonwood Baptist Church, Dr. Robert Jeffress from First Baptist Church in Dallas, Pastor Greg Laurie at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, and Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel.

