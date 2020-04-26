https://www.theblaze.com/news/every-single-democratic-senator-refuses-to-acknowledge-sexual-assault-allegations-against-joe-biden

Every single Senate Democrat is refusing to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to every Democratic senator — all 45 plus the two independent senators who caucus with Democrats — to ask them about Tara Reade’s allegations that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him in his U.S. Senate office.

Not a single Democratic senator, or their office, responded to requests for comment. They were given 24 hours to respond, more than enough time in the fast-moving world of politics.

Their silence comes despite mounting evidence that lends credibility to Reade’s claims.

On Friday, Reade told a journalist that her mother called into CNN’s “Larry King Live” in 1993 to ask where she could report that her daughter had problems with a “prominent senator.”

Hours later, the Media Research Center unearthed the old video.

Reade then confirmed that the caller in the video was her mother.

“I just heard audio, my mother died and hearing her voice made me cry. She was such a good mom and always watching out for me even now,” she told the Daily Caller, explaining the video proves “that I was forced out and wanted to come forward in 1993.”

The hypocritical silence by Senate Democrats has reached deafening levels, considering they were the loudest voices decrying Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

