https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-china-coronavirus-not-come-wuhan-wet-market-propaganda-comes-china-disinformation-campaign/

Respected media outlets like the Daily Mail and the Daily Caller and many others reported earlier that the China coronavirus started in a wet market in Wuhan.

Today we provide evidence that these reports are most likely propaganda coming from the Chinese regime in an organized disinformation campaign.

Yaacov Apelbaum at the Illustrated Primer shared with The Gateway Pundit information that supports the fact that the entire Wuhan bat soup story is fake news. Various claims that the virus started at a wet market in Wuhan are almost certainly false:

Three such illustrative examples are: That the consumption of contaminated bat soup was potentially the origin of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan That that Chinese were selling and even now continue to sell bats at various ‘Wet markets’ That there is no correlation between the Covid-19 virus and the virus specimens that were isolated from bats kept in the lab It is interesting to note that all three of these topics are an integral part of the Chinese government’s propaganda that the Covid-19 virus originated in the wild where it accidentally jumped from infected bats to some intermediary host or directly to humans. Based on a large body of evidence, these three claims can be shown to be decidedly false, most likely originally produced as a part of an organized disinformation campaign.

TRENDING: Tens of Thousands Defy Newsom’s Authoritarian Lockdown Order and Flock to SoCal Beaches Amid Heatwave

In spite of this, Yaacov points out that the Daily Mail has reported this story as recently as March but its origins appear to come from Turkish Intelligence with pictures coming from Indonesia:

The Daily Caller also recently shared this wet market story.

Yaacov has been able to tie the earliest stories of the coronavirus being caused from bat soup in a wet market in Wuhan to a Turkish Intel Twitter account (in French) by the name of Restitutor Orientis, no doubt helping China with this messaging:

The China coronavirus did not start from bat soup. It is much more likely that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology where Dr. Shi was actively researching and experimenting with a coronavirus in a lab.

Dr. Shi is a world renowned virus researcher. We have reported extensively on the “Bat Lady” as she is called.

We first mentioned China’s Dr. Shi Zhengli weeks ago on April 9th, long before other news publications. About a week after our first post, Dr. Shi’s name was finally breaking into the mainstream media reports. Professor Shi Zhengli was even discussed on Tucker Carlson’s show as well.

Chinese Doctor Shi Zhengli was part of a team that worked on a coronavirus project jointly with US doctors in 2014 before it was shut down by the DHS for being too risky.

After the US research project was shut down, Dr. Shi continued her coronavirus research in Wuhan, China.

After the work stopped in the US, the Chinese moved forward with the project and ran research and development in Wuhan at the Wuhan Virology Center. From Shi Zhengli’s papers and resume, it is clear that they successfully isolated the virus in the lab and were actively experimenting with species <-> specie transmission.

It’s also important to note that back in 2017 we had solid intelligence about a viral leak in a high security Chinese virology R&D center that resulted in the SARS virus getting out and killing people.

This information provides a basis that contradicts the theory that COVID-19 is a variant that just magically mutated in a bat in the wild and then jumped to a human when they ate bat soup.

What we don’t know is if the China coronavirus was released by accident or on purpose.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

