The Canadian Broadcasting Chanel published an article on Sunday cheering neighborhood snitching.

They are openly cheering snitching on your neighbors for breaking social distancing policies.

Joseph Stalin would support this.

The CBC says its a “pleasure” to squeal on your neighbors.

Wow!

CNN is kicking themselves they didn’t come up with this headline.

Experts say tattling has benefits, but also warn it can adversely affect minority communities. https://t.co/wGa7yQxxso @MaryseZeidler — CBC News (@CBCNews) April 26, 2020

