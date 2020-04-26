https://www.theepochtimes.com/extensive-search-for-missing-soldier-last-seen-at-texas-military-base_3327842.html

Military officials are engaging in an “extensive search” for a missing soldier who was last seen at a Texas Army base.

According to a press release from the U.S. Army, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was stationed at Fort Hood, disappeared on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot on the base.

“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt,” the news release stated.

Guillen was described as a 20-year-old female of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds, and she has black hair and brown eyes.

A “be on the lookout,” or BOLO, was issued by the Fort Hood Military Police for surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Her sister, Mayra Guillen, wrote on Facebook Friday: “My sister… last seen two days ago. Phone last tracked at Belton, Texas. No contact with boyfriend, close friends or family. Belongings and CAR are at base too back in fort hood. Something is not right please help me find her. Houston Austin Fr hood/ Killeen areas.”

A man identifying himself as her boyfriend wrote, “Please help me find my girlfriend her name is Vanessa Guillen. Height 5’3. She has 3 tattoos on her left arm. Please anything helps.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.

Fort Hood, located in Killeen, “is the only post in the United States capable of stationing and training two Armored Divisions,” according to Military.com.

