Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will reportedly be “completely exonerated” this week after being charged in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation for allegedly lying to federal agents.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo tweeted: “Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow”

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed Bartiromo’s tweet to The Daily Wire.

Breaking News: sources tell me @GenFlynn will be completely exonerated this week. It was a total fraud. A Set up. More tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness @FoxNews @SundayFutures — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 26, 2020

CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge called attention to a new filing in the Flynn case that was filed on Friday, tweeting, “#FISA Drawing attention Friday filing Flynn case @CBSNews told important for days ahead. AG Barr directed Missouri US Attorney to review FBI personnel ‘communications and notes,’ in part, to determine whether key evidence withheld. Docs under seal but may change.”

#FISA Drawing attention Friday filing Flynn case @CBSNews told important for days ahead. AG Barr directed Missouri US Attorney to review FBI personnel “communications and notes,” in part, to determine whether key evidence withheld. Docs under seal but may change. @ClareHymes22 pic.twitter.com/Kn76OP2BnI — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 26, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

