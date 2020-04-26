https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/former-hillary-adviser-calls-joe-biden-drop-race-sexual-assault-allegations/

Some Democrats are beginning to realize that Joe Biden could be a liability for them in November.

The sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade have been mostly ignored by the media up until now, but that is starting to change.

As a result, people on the left are beginning to panic.

Former Hillary adviser Peter Daou is even calling on Biden to drop out.

The Daily Caller reports:

Former Hillary Adviser Calls Biden To Drop Out: ‘We Lose All Moral Authority’ If We Don’t Take Tara Reade Seriously

Peter Daou called Saturday for former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden to drop out of the race.

Citing new evidence of possible sexual misconduct, Daou — who had previously advised both former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry — argued that the party could not afford for Biden to not take the accusations of former aide Tara Reade seriously.

Daou began by saying that “BIDEN SHOULD WITHDRAW,” noting that, while he respected the will of the American people, “Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards.”

See Daou’s tweets below:

Daou’s wife is also an influential Democrat and she agrees:

This is very bad news for Biden.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

