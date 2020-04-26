https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/former-hillary-adviser-calls-joe-biden-drop-race-sexual-assault-allegations/

Some Democrats are beginning to realize that Joe Biden could be a liability for them in November.

The sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden by former Senate staffer Tara Reade have been mostly ignored by the media up until now, but that is starting to change.

As a result, people on the left are beginning to panic.

Former Hillary adviser Peter Daou is even calling on Biden to drop out.

The Daily Caller reports:

Former Hillary Adviser Calls Biden To Drop Out: ‘We Lose All Moral Authority’ If We Don’t Take Tara Reade Seriously Peter Daou called Saturday for former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden to drop out of the race. Citing new evidence of possible sexual misconduct, Daou — who had previously advised both former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry — argued that the party could not afford for Biden to not take the accusations of former aide Tara Reade seriously. Daou began by saying that “BIDEN SHOULD WITHDRAW,” noting that, while he respected the will of the American people, “Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards.”

See Daou’s tweets below:

DIFFICULT THREAD — #BIDEN SHOULD WITHDRAW 1. I respect the will of the voters. 2. But new information has emerged supporting #TaraReade‘s account of being sexually assaulted by #JoeBiden. 3. Credible rape accusations are disqualifying or we have NO moral standards. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

4. Defeating Trump is NOT OPTIONAL. 5. To avoid potential catastrophe in Nov., #Biden should withdraw. 6. #Warren, #Harris, #Klobuchar, #Buttigieg, #Castro, etc. could replace Biden. 7. #Bernie can restart his campaign. 8. We can reboot the primary and give voters a choice. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

9. This is the ethical position AND the smarter strategy to beat Trump. 10. We lose ALL moral authority if we embrace “the lesser of two accused rapists.” 11. Polls show other Dem candidates can win. PRINCIPLES MATTER. WE CAN BEAT TRUMP AND PROTECT OUR VALUES.#DropOutBiden — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 25, 2020

Daou’s wife is also an influential Democrat and she agrees:

From Day 1, Peter and I argued that a man in a position of power repeatedly invading the physical space of young girls and women (on video, no less) is instantly disqualified. The fact that there is a credible rape accusation by @ReadeAlexandra further cements it.#DropOutBiden https://t.co/nOLsVLfKMV — Leela Daou (@leeladaou) April 25, 2020

This is very bad news for Biden.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

