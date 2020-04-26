http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2GFZQ-os9TQ/

TEL AVIV — In a strange twist, the coronavirus pandemic has breathed new life into Gaza’s long-abeyant factories which are now working furiously to produce PPE including masks, gloves and protective gowns for Israel.

Gaza has so far kept abreast of the pandemic, with only 15 confirmed coronavirus cases – nine of whom have already recovered. All of the cases came from people in quarantine after returning from abroad. Gaza’s 96 ventilators are not in use while some 80 percent of the beleaguered population are younger than 40, meaning they are not in the high risk group.

Still, a coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip could be lethal, because social distancing will prove impossible for the two million-strong population to adhere to in the tiny area. Gaza’s health care, run by the Hamas terror group, is also on the verge of collapse following years of conflict.

According to Col. Iyad Sarhan, the head of Israel’s Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza, Israel has purchased approximately one million masks from Gazan workshops and more than 20,000 protective suits.

Rizq al-Madhoun, owner of the Bahaa garment company, told the Associated Press that his factory has produced more than 1 million masks in the past three weeks, “all for the Israeli market.”

Gaza may not have the manufacturing muscle of other countries, but he said residents’ sewing skills are unmatched. “Gaza workers are distinguished in handiwork and they are better than workers in China or Turkey,” he said.

Another factory, Unipal 2000, has begun employing 800 workers to produce protective equipment around the clock, making about 150,000 pieces a day.

One Gazan startup is producing hundreds of face shields using 3D printers.

According to Sarhan, the fact that the coastal enclave is run by Hamas could actually work in its favor when it comes to implementing coronavirus restrictions such as social distancing.

“Everything is still up in the air and could change any second. As of right now Hamas is in control of the Strip, meaning discipline there is high,” Ynet news quoted Sarhan as saying.

According to Sarhan, anyone who enters Gaza is sent into quarantine for a period of two weeks in one of 30 isolation facilities in the Strip, some of which have been purpose-built while others are in hotels and schools.

Those allowed to leave the Strip include sick people who require life-saving treatment in Israel.

Mosques are closed people are praying via Zoom, Sarhan said.

“If the people and Gaza act as the Israelis did during Passover, they have a great chance of beating this crisis,” he said with regards to the current Muslim month of Ramadan.

“If it they don’t, there is a good chance an outbreak will occur due to how crowded Gaza is,” he said.

Israel has increased humanitarian aid to the Strip but is taking steps to sanitize all goods that enter.

“We are doing everything in our power to provide humanitarian aid. The sewing workshops, for example, have started sewing protective gear instead of clothes. They make masks bearing the Israeli flag, protective suits and gloves and then send it to Israel, the West Bank and abroad.”

