Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGOP senators: Tie WHO funding to cooperation with congressional probe McConnell: Governors should begin reopening states Pompeo uses Earth Day commemoration to urge China to shutter wet markets MORE (R-S.C.) said Saturday that he’d be “shocked” if Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnChina dispatched team to North Korea to advise on Kim Jong Un: report Trump hits CNN and Washington Post reporters as ‘fake news’ during briefing Overnight Defense: Trump threatens to ‘shoot down and destroy’ Iranian ships | Top general says Kim likely still ‘in full control’ of North Korea | 26 Navy ships have confirmed coronavirus cases MORE isn’t “dead or incapacitated” amid rumors regarding the North Korean leader’s health.

The South Carolina senator told Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine” that he believes the government in Pyongyang would have fought the rumors head-on if they were not true.

“I’ll be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society, which is really a cult, not a country, called North Korea,” Graham said.

“So, I pretty well believe he is dead or incapacitated. And I hope that the long-suffering North Korean people will get some relief if he is dead,” he added.

Graham also said that if Kim is deceased, he hopes the next leader will work with President Trump Donald John TrumpWH officials discuss HHS secretary replacement following criticism of pandemic response: WSJ Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report Trump forgoes WH press briefing for the first time since Easter weekend MORE to “make North Korea a better place for everyone.”

Kim last appeared in public on April 11. He later missed the celebration of his late grandfather’s birthday, sparking speculation about his health.

Daily NK, a South Korea-based website, reported last week that the North Korean leader was recovering from a cardiovascular operation earlier this month. South Korean and Chinese officials have discounted rumors that he was seriously ill after the surgery.

China sent a team of delegates, including medical experts, to advise on Kim’s condition, Reuters reported Friday.

President Trump has indicated his willingness to negotiate with North Korea, although attempts to reach agreements between Trump and Kim have been unsuccessful.

