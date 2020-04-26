https://www.theblaze.com/news/coronavirus-chicago-house-party-video

Possibly hundreds of people attended a house party in Chicago on Saturday night, and the videos have gone viral for their lack of social distancing.

A huge party was held at a home believed to be on the westside of Chicago, where one witness said there was 1,000 people in attendance. A couple of the partygoers were wearing face masks, but nobody was following social distancing guidelines of being separated by at least six feet because the rooms of the house were jam-packed. The video of the party uploaded to Facebook already has over 1.3 million views in 16 hours.

One partygoer said there were approximately 1,000 people at the house party. “[There] were about 1,000 people in the yard and in the house,” she said. “It was really crowded and hot.”

The woman added that the people who attended the house party were not concerned about contracting the coronavirus. “I’m not worried about [the coronavirus] but if I didn’t have it before, I probably got it now. Oh well.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department released a statement on the house party.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a large house party inside of an alleged Chicago residence. While we cannot authenticate the nature or location of the gathering, we want to remind everyone of the social distancing requirements in place. CPD will disperse crowds in violation of social distancing requirements, and if necessary, issue citations or as a last resort, enforce via arrest.

Illinois has the fourth-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. with nearly 44,000, as well as 1,933 deaths from COVID-19.

Last week, cops busted a bonfire party that was held on the banks of a creek in New Jersey. A group of 11 friends used boats and wave runners to assemble at a location in Cinnaminson that they believed to be hidden.

Police found the secret party and arrested everyone. They were charged with violating the emergency orders, which is a disorderly persons offense carrying a potential sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Tens of thousands of people flocked to beaches in California after temperatures warmed up over the past week. Thousands of people went to Huntington Beach, and an estimated 40,000 Californians swarmed Newport Beach.

Californians also visited San Diego County beaches this weekend, but they were closed to the public. At least three people were arrested for violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders by organizing a lockdown protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

