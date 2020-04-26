https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/imagine-framed-government-political-operatives-rep-devin-nunes-general-flynn-framed-government-video/

Rep. Devin Nunes, the former Chairman of the House Intelligence Community, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.

During their discussion Rep. Nunes discussed the recent revelations on the Deep State assault on General Michael Flynn.

Rep. Devin Nunes: There’s a lot of new information that has come out of things that were redacted or kept classified by someone, I don’t know who, in both the Horowitz report and stuff now that is finally being declassified. And the real question here is, “Why was this stuff being classified? Why were the American people being kept in the dark and still being kept in the dark?” We finally just got to see the Fisa warrant that was used against Carter Page. There are still a lot of black marks OK in the Fisa report. We need everything declassified so that we can continue this investigation. Why is General Flynn important because on Friday night, thankfully Attorney General Barr appointed a US Attorney out of Missouri to look into what was going on in some of these investigations. And we don’t know what was submitted to the court on Friday evening but we believe that’s it’s possible exculpatory evidence that the government had on General Flynn… In reality you have the former head of the DIA (General Flynn) strung up here year after year after year in what was now likely we’re going to find out he was framed! Imagine that being framed by our own government by political operatives who don’t like you? And I think that’s what we’re going to find out.

That is a huge development!

Hopefully, justice will be served and the real criminals will see time behind bars where they belong.

During their conversation Rep. Nunes also called on “Source D – Source E” from the Steele Report, Sergei Millian, to contact his office for an interview.

