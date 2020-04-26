https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/horror-movie-patients-left-rot-die-nurse-practitioner-posts-alarming-video-abuse-malpractice-elderly-nyc-covid-victims/

A very disturbing video was posted by a nurse practitioner Sara P. that is making the rounds today.

The woman discusses the nightmare situation at New York City hospitals battling the coronavirus.

The woman says her friend is a nurse at one of the hospitals in New York City. The conditions sound like a horror show.

According to the video:

“Patients left to rot and die”

“Never seen so much neglect”

“No one cares”

“The blind leading the blind”

“Murder”

“Nightmare”

“Out of a horror movie”

“I don’t want to be a part of this”

The video was first posted on Facebook and has since been taken down.

The tech elites do not want you to see it.

Sara also posted a text message from her friend.

The video is still up at YouTube …until they remove it.

Conservative Treehouse also posted their own copy of the video.

