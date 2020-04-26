https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/horror-movie-patients-left-rot-die-nurse-practitioner-posts-alarming-video-abuse-malpractice-elderly-nyc-covid-victims/
A very disturbing video was posted by a nurse practitioner Sara P. that is making the rounds today.
The woman discusses the nightmare situation at New York City hospitals battling the coronavirus.
The woman says her friend is a nurse at one of the hospitals in New York City. The conditions sound like a horror show.
According to the video:
“Patients left to rot and die”
“Never seen so much neglect”
“No one cares”
“The blind leading the blind”
“Murder”
“Nightmare”
“Out of a horror movie”
“I don’t want to be a part of this”
The video was first posted on Facebook and has since been taken down.
The tech elites do not want you to see it.
Sara also posted a text message from her friend.
The video is still up at YouTube …until they remove it.
Conservative Treehouse also posted their own copy of the video.[embedded content]