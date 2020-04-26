https://www.dailywire.com/news/jeff-goldblum-under-fire-for-questioning-anti-gay-anti-woman-aspects-of-islam

So now people are blasting actor Jeff Goldblum (“Jurassic Park”) because he dared to question the noticeable and verifiable anti-gay, anti-woman aspects of Islam.

Speaking on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in a recent episode, Goldblum asked a Muslim about the more problematic aspects of the faith, which require women in certain countries to wear head-coverings, and leads to gay people being hanged in the public square.

“Is there something in this religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the issue? I’m just raising it and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid,” Goldblum asked, as reported by Page Six.

Goldblum directed the question to Iranian-Canadian Jackie Cox (real name Darius Rose), who was wearing “a red and white striped caftan and a blue hijab with silver stars.”

“You can be Middle Eastern, you can be Muslim, and you can still be American,” Cox said of the outfit.

Cox wore the outfit as a means to represent religious minorities, not a representation of faith.

“To be honest, this outfit really represents the importance that visibility for people of religious minorities need to have in this country,” Cox explained.

Cox expressed misgivings about the treatment of LGBTQ individuals in the Middle East, while conceding it was a “complex issue.”

Ummmmmmmmm….. Jeff Goldblum wyd pic.twitter.com/dQndTH65VR — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 25, 2020

As the clip went viral, Goldblum faced massive amounts of backlash from leftists and Islamist apologists accusing him of (yep) “Islamophobia.”

“Jeff Goldblum felt the need to say ‘but isn’t Islam anti-gay and anti-woman’ to Jackie because she was wearing a stars-and-stripes hijab, as if America hasn’t been anti-gay and anti-woman from the outset, or killed and displaced millions of Muslims, including women and queers,” tweeted Muslim Omar Sakr. “America, and by extension Christianity, is forever allowed to be exemplified by the best of what it represents; Arabs and Muslims are forever and only allowed to be exemplified by the worst. This is not just tiresome, it’s also deadly in how it entraps a billion+ in villainy.”

America, and by extension Christianity, is forever allowed to be exemplified by the best of what it represents; Arabs and Muslims are forever and only allowed to be exemplified by the worst. This is not just tiresome, it’s also deadly in how it entraps a billion+ in villainy. — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) April 25, 2020

“Jeff Goldblum’s question about Islam to the performer wearing hijab always makes me wonder what folks say about us Muslims behind our backs. This was him holding back & trying to be sensitive. He’s well-traveled, informed & he’s from ‘liberal Hollywood.’ I wonder,” tweeted CNN contributor Wajahat Ali.

Jeff Goldblum’s question about Islam to the performer wearing hijab in #DragRace always makes me wonder what folks say about us Muslims behind our backs. This was him holding back & trying to be sensitive. He’s well-traveled, informed & he’s from “liberal Hollywood.” I wonder… — Wajahat “Social Distance Yourself” Ali (@WajahatAli) April 25, 2020

“I really don’t need to see the islamophobic Jeff Goldblum clip on the second day of Ramadan so please stop sharing it and remember: if you bring up homophobia and sexism every time someone mentions Islam but not Christianity you’re racist. That’s it. You are,” said another user.

Last week, acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said that the United States under President Trump’s watch will continue to seek the decriminalization of homosexuality in countries across the world.

“If a country that we worked in as the United States intelligence community was arresting women because of their gender, we would absolutely do something about it,” said Grenell. “Ultimately, the United States is safer when our partners respect basic human rights.”

