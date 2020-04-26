https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/john-podesta-george-soros-connected-consortium-behind-russia-collusion-sham-now-pushing-democrat-coronavirus-investigation/

Creepy John Podesta and George Soros are connected to a consortium behind the creators of the Steele dossier and the Senate report on Russia collusion – both totally bogus reports. Now they’re working on the upcoming investigation into the President’s actions with the coronavirus.

Daniel Jones, a former staffer for Democrat Dianne Feinstein, received awards for his efforts in the Democrat’s horrible CIA torture report where he was connected to Senate Intelligence Committee staffer James Wolfe. A woman from the New York Times, Ali Watson, almost received a Pulitzer for her reporting on this subject. Watson was the young girl who was reporting classified information in the Times that was given to her by the much older man she was sleeping with, James Wolfe.

MORE: Daniel Jones, who is working w/ Fusion GPS & Steele on “Trump-Russia”) was lead author of the CIA torture report. Ali Watkins was pulitzer finalist for info on CIA torture report. Was Wolfe coordinating w/ Jones back then? Is Jones working w/ Wolfe on “Trump-Russia” now? — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) June 8, 2018

Wolfe was eventually arrested for leaking classified information to his younger partner from the NYT and was indicted for lying to the FBI, a much lesser charge, and sentenced to only two months in prison (a significantly minor charge when compared to the illegal leaks he was accused of participating in).

After his work on the bogus Senate CIA torture report, Jones moved on to bigger and better things. In our post in June 2018 we noted that:

The Federalist first reported in February a former staffer for Dem Senator Dianne Feinstein, Daniel Jones was working with Fusion GPS. A group of about 7-10 wealthy donors from California (Silicon Valley) and New York spent $50 million to fund a Trump-Russia investigation conducted by none other than Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS and a former staffer for Dem Senator Dianne Feinstein named Daniel Jones.

Chuck Ross at the Daily Caller provided more information this week on Jones’ actions with Fusion GPS. According to Ross:

Jones told the FBI in March 2017 that he had secured $50 million in funding from a group of wealthy donors and had “secured services of Steele … and Fusion GPS to continue exposing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.” Jones also told the bureau he “planned to share the information he obtained with policymakers … and with the press.” Simpson and Fusion GPS co-founder Peter Fritsch wrote in their recent book, “Crime in Progress,” that former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta was “most helpful” in setting up fundraising meetings for Jones’s venture. “Podesta agreed to contact some friends out west on Jones’s behalf and told him to drop his name in talks with other potential supporters,” Simpson and Fritsch wrote.

Ross continues:

Jones has not disclosed the funders for TDIP and ADI [the two firms Jones founded]. But the DCNF has confirmed that Open Society Foundation, a non-profit network controlled by billionaire George Soros, contributed $1.5 million in 2017 and 2018 to TDIP. A dark money group called the Fund for a Better Future contributed $2,065,000 to TDIP in 2017. The Silicon Valley Community Foundation gave $500,000 to ADI in 2018, according to tax records.

Jones created Advance Democracy Inc. (ADI) and The Democracy Integrity Project (TDIP) as nonprofits. These two firms paid New Knowledge, a cyber security firm that contributed to a 2018 Senate Intelligence Committee report about Russian disinformation, nearly $500,000 in 2018.

Ross claims:

ADI and TDIP paid $747,608 the same year to Walsingham Partners, a firm controlled by [Russia collusion MI6 source, Christopher] Steele, and $2,010,317 to Bean, LLC., a shell company that controls Fusion GPS [the other entity involved in the fraudulent Steele dossier used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on candidate and President Trump through Carter Page.]

Notable is the fact that ADI and TDIP, the companies Jones created to hound President Trump, originated on January 31, 2017, one day after the attorney for corrupt whistleblower Eric Ciaramella tweeted: “#coup has started”.

Since that day, this group of attorneys and investigators have hounded, harassed and made up nasty stories on individuals connected to President Trump, like Judge Kavanaugh:

Debra Katz, represented Blasey-Ford, who slandered Judge Kavanaugh, and is now representing the NIH’s Dr. Bright.

.@DanielJJonesUS firms ADI & TDIP (est Jan 31, 2017) 1-day after @MarkSZaidEsq‘s Tweet below, paid $750K to Steele’s firm Walsingham Partners, paid $2.1M to Bean, LLC., a shell company that controls Fusion GPS. Debra Katz who represented Blasey-Ford now represents NIH Dr. Bright. https://t.co/54wQJa3npd pic.twitter.com/rOhLRcSUwo — Scott Adams Show 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@scottadamsshow) April 24, 2020

Far left VOX reports that Dr. Rich Bright claims he was fired by the Trump team:

In a scathing letter, the former director of the federal agency overseeing the development of a coronavirus vaccine claims he was removed from his post following clashes with Trump administration officials over their pushing of unproven and potentially dangerous coronavirus treatments. “Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit,” writes Dr. Rick Bright in the letter, which was released through the law firm representing him.

So it looks like this is the next fraudulent investigation into President Trump, managed the Democrats and supported by individuals like George Soros, which will be reported on day and night up until the 2020 election.

These people are evil and care nothing about America or the US Constitution.

