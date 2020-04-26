https://www.theblaze.com/news/just-calm-down-nancy-pelosi-jake-tapper-coronavirus-relief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed CNN anchor Jake Tapper to “just calm down” on Sunday after he confronted her over coronavirus relief.

Last week, Congress approved another economic package to help small businesses make ends meet during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Absent from the bill was additional aid for state and local government, who have repeatedly asked Congress for more help. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), for example, criticized Congress for not addressing state and local needs.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Tapper pressed Pelosi on why Congress has not addressed those requests with specific action, suggesting she and other Democratic leaders have made a “tactical mistake.”

“So, Cuomo says he would have insisted on state funding in the last bill,” Tapper said. “Was this a tactical mistake by you and Senator Schumer?”

“Just calm down,” Pelosi shot back.

“We will have state and local, and we will have it in a very significant way. It’s no use going on to what might have been,” she added.

The California Democrat had earlier claimed that the most recent legislation “was always an interim bill,” and promised to pass additional local and state funding in the second major COVID-19 relief bill, which she dubbed CARES 2.”

Later in the interview, Pelosi said governors are “impatient,” but said their impatience is positive because it “will help us get an even bigger number” in the next relief bill.

