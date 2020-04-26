https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/justice-coming-flashback-corrupt-mueller-flynn-prosecutor-van-grack-german-soldier-digging-friggin-grave/

As reported earlier —

Corrupt DOJ Attorney Brandon Van Grack is neck deep in the General Michael Flynn case initiated by the US government and the Mueller gang.

Van Grack was involved in numerous corrupt and fraudulent activities in the Flynn case.  Former US Attorney Joe diGenova spoke out about this back in January.  DiGenova also explained why AG Barr kept Van Grack on his team.

In May 2018 we reported on the 13 Angry Democrats on Robert Mueller’s investigative team including Obama donor Brandon Van Grack. CNN had heralded Van Grack and the rest of the Mueller team.  In regards to Van Grack, CNN stated as follows:

Brandon Van Grack served in the Justice Department’s National Security Division. He prosecuted counter-espionage cases in the department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.

His Role on Mueller team:

Van Grack was one of the lawyers on Mueller’s team that handled the Flynn investigation, set-up and guilty plea.
He is overseeing Flynn’s case in court.

Notable cases:

Van Grack was involved in several high-profile cyber and counter-terrorism cases, including the prosecution of a Kosovo hacker who gave personal information of US service members to ISIS. The hacker, Ardit Ferizi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a DOJ press release.

Van Grack also helped prosecute a US government employee who took home classified documents that contained national defense information. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency employee Mohan L. Nirala was found guilty after federal agents made a forced entry into his home and discovered over 500 pages of classified documents in his basement, according to a DOJ press release.

We noted at the time what CNN Left Out in their report on Van Grack: 

He led a grand jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn’s foreign lobbying. And Van Grack donated to the Obama campaign.

Since that time Van Grack was involved in many questionable, corrupt and even criminal activities while serving with the Mueller gang.

The following Twitter thread outlines many of corrupt DOJ attorney Van Grack’s crimes when working for the Mueller gang via Techno Fog:

With all this corruption and criminal activity related to FARA why would AG Barr allow this low-life to return to the DOJ and run the FARA Unit at the Justice Department as noted in his DOJ online resume?

Brandon L. Van Grack is the Chief of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) Unit at the Department of Justice, where he oversees the enforcement and administration of FARA. Mr. Van Grack also supervises investigations and prosecutions across the Department of Justice involving malign foreign influence. He previously served as a Senior Assistant Special Counsel on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and related matters. Prior to that, Mr. Van Grack served as Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for National Security, where he advised Department of Justice leadership on national security matters, including economic sanctions, export controls, foreign investment, and cyber threats. He also worked at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he prosecuted the Department of Justice’s first-ever cyberterrorism case.

Van Grack should be in jail for colluding to overthrow the government – what is going on?

Why is he or anyone on the Mueller team back in the Department of Justice?  Former US Attorney Joe diGenova may have the answer.

In a radio interview with Howie Carr on Monday, diGenova said this about Van Grack (at the 12:37 minute mark below):

diGenova: I’m watching this thing with Emmet Sullivan in the Michael Flynn case and the way he has been just frivolous in the way he dealt with Sidney Powell’s pleadings on the violation of due process in Michael Flynn.  Just reading his stuff and listening to him, it’s disgusting that a federal judge would sit there and listen to the lies that the Justice Department committed in that case and literally basically do nothing.

Carr: And they’re still foot dragging too Joe.  I mean this is Barr’s Justice Department, right.  Why aren’t they just coming clean?

diGenova: I think Barr is letting them commit harry carry.  Remember the guy running that case, Brandon Van Grack.  Van Grack is part of the Mueller cabal.  I think he’s letting them dig their own grave.  It’s like in that scene in The Irishman when De Niro is over in World War II and he’s having the German soldiers dig their own grave and he says, you know what, I kept saying to myself, why’d these guys keep digging.  They know what’s gonna happen and that’s where Van Grack is.  He’s a German soldier digging his own friggin’ grave and he just happens to have a name like Van Grack…

[embedded content]

We know that Huber did nothing.  Let’s hope that Barr and Durham do something and Joe diGenova is right.  Americans are sick of the high and mighty not being held accountable for their crimes.

Hat Tip Joe Hoft

