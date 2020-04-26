https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/not-single-democratic-senator-will-acknowledge-sexual-assault-allegations-biden/

A news organization reached out every Democrat in the Senate to ask about the sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

No one would say a word.

“Every Democrat in the Senate has refused to acknowledge the sexual assault allegations against 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden that were brought forward by a former staffer, even after new evidence lends credibility to the alleged assault,” the Daily Caller reported Saturday.

“The Daily Caller contacted every Democrat in the Senate, asking them if they would even consider the allegations by Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade, who has accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent in 1993. Each Senate office was given 24 hours to respond but not one did.”

The Caller’s efforts to get Democrats to weight in on the allegations came after new evidence emerged that backs up Reade’s claim about being sexually assaulted by then-senator Biden in 1993.

Reade told reporters that at the time of the harassment and assault by Biden she told various people including her mother, a close friend, and her brother.

Reade has alleged that when she was 29 and working as a staffer for Biden, he forced her up against a wall, forcibly kissed her, put a hand up her blouse and skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers. Biden has denied the allegations.

Speaking to The Intercept, Reade explained that her mother even called in to “Larry King Live” on CNN and discussed her daughter’s experience on Capitol Hill.

That video has now surfaced.

“On August 11, 1993, King aired a program titled, ‘Washington: The Cruelest City on Earth?’ Toward the end of the program, he introduces a caller dialing in from San Luis Obispo, California. Congressional records list August 1993 as Reade’s last month of employment with Biden’s Senate office, and, according to property records, Reade’s mother, Jeanette Altimus, was living in San Luis Obispo County,” the Intercept reports.

During the call, her mother asked King for advice on what her daughter should do, though she did not discuss Biden by name. Reade’s mother has since passed away.

The clip from the King episode was playing last week online but Google has since removed the episode from its Google play catalog.

