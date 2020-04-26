https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pelosi-suffers-brain-freeze-stutters-forgets-california-governors-name-calls-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthy-mitchell-video/

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suffered a bad brain freeze on Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The look on Jake Tapper’s face says it all.

80-year-old Nancy Antoinette stuttered and forgot her own Governor’s name on Sunday.

“My own Governor, um – uh-uh-um Gavin Newsom’s been so spectacular,” Pelosi said.

WATCH:

What just happened to Nancy Pelosi? Did she pull a Biden and forget Gavin Newsom’s name… or? pic.twitter.com/ctZGycIiAG — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) April 26, 2020

Pelosi then forgot House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s name and referred to him as “Mitchell.”

“…I want it to be bipartisan. The Republican leader Mitchell McCarthy as assured me that he will consider this, he’s not there yet.”

WATCH:

Nancy Pelosi pulls a Biden and forgets Kevin McCarthy’s name, calls him “Mitchell McCarthy” Is…is she okay? pic.twitter.com/r0CaQqWDRY — Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) April 26, 2020

