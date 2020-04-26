https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-trump-should-have-shut-the-door-on-americans-coming-back-from-china

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Sunday that it was not a “great moment” when President Donald Trump banned incoming travel from China, saying that he should have “shut the door” on American citizens trying to return home from the communist nation.

“Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign told me earlier this month that he supported President Trump’s partial travel restrictions on January 31 blocking foreign nationals from China from coming to the United States,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “Do you agree that it was the right move by President Trump at the time?”

“Well, let’s go into the future, okay?” Pelosi responded. “Actually, tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China, so it wasn’t, as it is described, as this great moment.”

“There were Americans coming back or green card holders coming back, but there were tens of thousands,” Pelosi continued. “So, if you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door.”

WATCH:

Speaker Pelosi on Trump’s China travel restriction: “Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn’t as it is described as this great moment. … If you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2020

Pelosi faced widespread criticism online over her comments.

Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz tweeted: “Nancy is angry that POTUS didn’t ‘shut the door’ on Americans stranded abroad during a global pandemic but she wants to open our southern border to illegals.”

Nancy is angry that POTUS didn’t “shut the door” on Americans stranded abroad during a global pandemic but she wants to open our southern border to illegals. https://t.co/PdBycGsmCk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 26, 2020

Rising host Saagar Enjeti tweeted: “Those let in were U.S. citizens or green card holders. Something tells me if they were excluded a certain *someone* would be screaming about racism and discrimination in airports”

Those let in were U.S. citizens or green card holders Something tells me if they were excluded a certain *someone* would be screaming about racism and discrimination in airports https://t.co/P6x9KqnMPQ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 26, 2020

Political commentator Stephen Miller tweeted: “Tapper comes off worse than Pelosi in this clip. He’s apparently paid not to talk. What Pelosi is suggesting is unconstitutional. It’s also obviously dishonest. We know that about her. So what’s his excuse for just nodding along?”

Tapper comes off worse than Pelosi in this clip. He’s apparently paid not to talk. What Pelosi is suggesting is unconstitutional. It’s also obviously dishonest. We know that about her. So what’s his excuse for just nodding along? https://t.co/05gaNdOCdE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2020

Buck Sexton tweeted: “Someone needs to tell Pelosi that the tens-of-thousands of people traveling from China that she now claims should have also been barred from entering the U.S. are called ‘Americans’”

Someone needs to tell Pelosi that the tens-of-thousands of people traveling from China that she now claims should have also been barred from entering the U.S. are called “Americans” https://t.co/ONpOkSA1Yn — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 26, 2020

Trish Regan tweeted: “This quote speaks to how messed up #Pelosi & the #Dems message has become. Remember when they thought #Trump shutting down our border w/ #China was ‘xenophobic?’ Well, NOW, she claims he didn’t shut them down enough. Wild.”

This quote speaks to how messed up #Pelosi & the #Dems message has become. Remember when they thought #Trump shutting down our border w/ #China was “xenophobic?” Well, NOW, she claims he didn’t shut them down enough. Wild. https://t.co/4IqzZuntz6 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 26, 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tweeted: “Let’s note: Pelosi promoted ‘No Ban Act’ legislation that *same day* – which would limit presidential power to restrict travel. Now saying she would’ve stopped US citizens from being repatriated? Because those were the travelers she’s saying we should have ‘shut the door’ on.”

Let’s note: Pelosi promoted “No Ban Act” legislation that *same day* – which would limit presidential power to restrict travel. Now saying she would’ve stopped US citizens from being repatriated? Because those were the travelers she’s saying we should have “shut the door” on. https://t.co/X285Lu4kOU — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 26, 2020

Steve Cortes tweeted: “Two critical clarifications to Madame Speaker’s doublespeak: 1. The tens of thousands of people she cites are called ‘Americans.’ 2. Pelosi proposed a ‘ban on bans’ the very SAME DAY that Trump stopped Chinese admission.”

Two critical clarifications to Madame Speaker’s doublespeak: 1. The tens of thousands of people she cites are called “Americans.” 2. Pelosi proposed a “ban on bans” the very SAME DAY that Trump stopped Chinese admission. https://t.co/S7Nk9P4uJN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 26, 2020

