Politico, a liberal inside-the Beltway publication, is under fire for leaving up a story that turned out to be completely false.

“Trump owes tens of millions to Bank of China,” the website created by two former Washington Post reporters blared on Saturday.

Now the headline has been changed and says, “Trump owed tens of millions to Bank of China.”

Huh. “Owes” or “owed”?

And the editors there have added this to the piece: “This article and headline were updated to include comment from the Bank of China and additional reporting.”

Despite being riddled with errors, the editors did not point each of the corrections they made, nor did they simply kill the erroneous piece.

Here’s the whole top of the Politico story, which has clearly been heavily edited:

Donald Trump is warning “China will own the United States” if Joe Biden is elected president. But Trump himself has taken on debt from China. In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump’s most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt included $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term. Steps from Trump Tower in Manhattan, the 43-story 1290 Avenue of the Americas skyscraper spans an entire city block. Trump owns a 30 percent stake in the property valued at more than $1 billion, making it one of the priciest addresses in his portfolio, according to his financial disclosures. Trump’s ownership of the building received a smattering of attention before and after his 2016 campaign. But the arrangement with the Bank of China in 2012 has gone largely unnoticed. The questions surrounding Trump’s ties to the Bank of China come as his campaign is claiming that Biden would be a gift to the Communist country and America’s chief economic rival. After the first version of this article was published, the Bank of China issued a statement Friday evening stating that it sold its debt on the building weeks after the 2012 loan on the property. Vornado Realty Trust owns 70 percent of the building. “On November 7, 2012 several financial institutions including the Bank of China participated in a commercial mortgage loan of $950 million to Vornado Realty Trust,” said Peter Reisman, managing director and chief communications officer of Bank of China U.S.A. “Within 22 days, the loan was securitized and sold into the [commercial mortgage-backed securities] market, as is a common practice in the industry. Bank of China has not had any ownership interest in that loan since late November 2012.”

Wow. What a mess.

The garbage article didn’t get past Team Trump.

Entire Premise of Politico’s Bank of China ‘Bombshell’ Proven False,” the campaign said. ” Another massive media fail – why do these mistakes always go only one way?​

Here’s the entire statement from the campaign, with links.

