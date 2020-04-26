http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/usOSjHTwddo/

Joe Biden has most of corporate Hollywood and a growing slate of celebrities supporting his bid for the White House. But there is a lone Hollywood figure who is creating a major commotion by calling foul on his campaign — Rose McGowan.

The Charmed actress may not seem like a heavyweight who could inflict damage on a major political career. But since former Biden staffer Tara Reade alleged that the candidate sexually assaulted her nearly three decades ago, McGowan has become a one-woman army calling out the hypocrisy of Hollywood and media elites, especially Alyssa Milano, who have backed the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements but are still supporting the presumptive Democrat nominee.

The actress has now added her voice to the #DropOutBiden groundswell, demanding this weekend in an excoriating public statement that the candidate quit the race. “Fellow citizens, use your power, use your social media voice,” McGowan tweeted late Saturday. “Tweet at Joe Biden to end his campaign effective immediately.”

In her statement, McGowan called out the mainstream media, women’s groups, LGBTQ news outlets, Oprah Winfrey, and even feminists like Gloria Steinem for their continued backing of Biden’s campaign.

“Fuck you to the silent media, fuck you to women’s groups, Gloria Steinem, & fucking take ass Oprah, fuck you,” she wrote. “All of you crow about your braver yet you do nothing.”

Fellow citizens, use your power, use your social media voice. RISE. Tweet at JoeBiden to end his campaign effective immediately. Citizens, free yourselves. Overthrow a sick system run by false prophets. This is the moment. BECAUSE WE CAN. See below. #powertothepeople pic.twitter.com/MjNe2C8Ddn — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2020

Tara Reade’s allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 has gained momentum in recent days after an old Larry King Live segment from CNN resurfaced showing Reade’s mother referencing her daughter’s experience during a call. The footage corroborates Tara Reade’s claim that she told her mother about the alleged incident.

In the last month, Rose McGowan has used her massive social media following to keep Reade’s story alive, lambasting media outlets like the New York Times that provided virtually non-stop coverage of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers only to marginalize Tara Reade’s story. The actress has called out the Times for its “favoritism” and “utter hypocrisy.”

In her Saturday tweet, McGowan stepped up her claims against the newspaper, alleging that the Times deliberately sat on the Reade story until Biden became the presumptive nominee.

I’d say ⁦@nytimes⁩ it’s because the public sees your favoritism and your utter hypocrisy. Yes, you go after the reprehensible Trump, but leave Biden accusations alone. You are the problem. https://t.co/Rm5OiRrOp1 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

The New York Times stealth edited its recent investigation into Tara Reade, removing a section that painted Biden in an unfavorable light.

Breitbart News found that a sentence that previously read “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable” was scrubbed of its latter half, now reading: “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.”

McGowan has also targeted her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, recently calling her a “fraud” for continuing to endorse Biden despite the assault accusation. During the Kavanaugh hearings, Milano expressed her support for “Believe Women,” but she recently said that men like Biden now deserve due process when faced with accusations. “You are a lie,” McGowan said in a tweet directed at Milano. “You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you.”

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

Rose McGowan has also gathered support from passionate Bernie bros who have refused to line up obediently behind Biden. The actress has long alleged that Harvey Weinstein raped her but that most of Hollywood ignored her claim for years. In her statement on Saturday, she referred to Weinstein as the “warthog from hell.”

The Biden campaign is facing increasing pressure from supporters following Tara Reade’s allegations. The HuffPost reported that sexual assault survivors who were inclined to vote Democrat in November are now thinking twice because of what Reade has claimed.

HuffPost said it spoke with 15 survivors of sexual assault about Reade’s allegation and how it affected their view of Biden’s candidacy. The outlet found that almost all believe Reade’s account to be “highly credible.”

Some plan to vote for Biden because they see him as the lesser of two evils, according to the HuffPost. Others said they plan to sit out the election while some said any allegation of sexual assault ought to be disqualifying.

