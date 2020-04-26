http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7xLvhOrVzZY/

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) declared Democrats must insist “every American” has easy access to voting by mail with a postage-paid ballot.”

Schiff said, “I’m more worried he will try to disenfranchise millions of Americans then try to put off the election. He’s already talking down absentee voting, making false claims about the reliability of absentee voting even when he votes by absentee himself. But he has openly admitted, and it is rather startling to hear him say out in the open, that he believes that’s more Americans vote, more would participate in our democracy, and he and other Republicans couldn’t get elected.”

He continued, “That may very well be true, but that is not a reason to disenfranchise people. It’s a reason to change their platform. But I do think that like they tried in Wisconsin, the Republicans may try to force people to choose their vote or our health and we need to insist, and I think needs to be a very important point in terms of protecting the health care of our democracy, we need to insist that every American in the fall if they choose to do so, has easy access to voting by mail with a postage-paid ballot. Because we can’t preserve the health of our country if we allow democracy to be destroyed.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

