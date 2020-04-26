https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cotton-china-visas-science/2020/04/26/id/964734

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Sunday said the United States should stop giving visas to students from China who come here to learn science.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Cotton said they should instead be studying “Shakespeare and the Federalist Papers.”

“They don’t need to learn quantum computing and artificial intelligence from America,” he asserted.

“It’s a scandal to me that we have trained so many of the Chinese Communist Party’s brightest minds to go back to China to compete for our jobs to take our business and ultimately to steal our property and design weapons and other devices that can be used against the American people,” he said.

“I think we need to take a very hard look at the visas we give the Chinese nationals to come to the United States to study especially at the post- graduate level in advanced scientific and technological fields.”

According to Cotton, the Chinese Communist Party has been “stealing America’s intellectual property for decades and they’re not going to magically stop in the middle of a pandemic.”

“In the middle of a pandemic, what’s the most valuable intellectual property in the world? It’s the research that our great laboratories and life science companies are doing on prophylactic drugs, therapeutic drugs and ultimately a vaccine.”

“So, I have little doubt that the Chinese intelligence services are actively trying to steal America’s intellectual property as it relates to the virus they unleashed on the world,” he continued. “Because of course they want to be the country that claims credit for finding those drugs of finding a vaccine and then use it as leverage against the rest of the world.”

