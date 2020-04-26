https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-kim-jong-un-pandemic-surgery/2020/04/26/id/964737

The silence out of North Korea on the health condition of Kim Jong Un is telling, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who said he would be “shocked” if Kim is not dead.

“It’s a closed society — I haven’t heard anything directly — but I’ll be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state, because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society — which is really a cult, not a country — called North Korea,” Sen. Graham told Fox News’ “Justice” with Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night.

Rumors have ranged from Kim being comatose or dead to quarantining in a resort community.

“The long-suffering North Korean people will get some relief if he is dead,” Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Pirro.

“President Trump is willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion, so, if this guy is dead, I hope the guy who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody,” Graham added.

Reports say Kim needed a heart procedure that went awry recently.

