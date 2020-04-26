https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/graham-china-USdebt-pandemic/2020/04/26/id/964701

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close White House ally, is calling for canceling the U.S. debt with China, slapping a “pandemic tariff” on Chinese goods and imposing unspecified sanctions on Chinese officials.

“China needs to pay,” Graham told Fox News last week, accusing the government in Beijing of “gross negligence and willful deception” in its handling of the outbreak.

But calling for the cancellation of more than $1 trillion in U.S. treasury securities that China hold could derail the world financial system, according to The Times of India.

The extreme measures come amid growing anger toward China among Americans. According to the Pew Research Center, about 66% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the country, up from 47% three years ago. Republicans hold a 72% unfavorable view.

