https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/get-flu-shot-age-coronavirus/

“Get your flu shot!”

For years the influenza vaccine has been routinely recommended for virtually all Americans by everyone from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the American Medical Association to the Mayo Clinic to WebMD.

But what about in the age of coronavirus?

No change in message: Americans are being urged to “get their flu shot” to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING: Devastating 1993 ‘Larry King’ video surfaces, appears to back Tara Reade’s story

How exactly does that work?

Well, it doesn’t exactly protect you from coronavirus, experts concede. “While the flu shot won’t protect you from developing COVID-19, it’s still a good idea,” says Harvard Medical School, echoing the message heard from most medical authorities.

Nicole Saphier, M.D., has been all over Fox News Channel with her new book, “Make America Healthy Again.” Her message, as one FoxNews.com article headlined it: “Dr. Nicole Saphier explains why getting a flu shot can help fight coronavirus pandemic.”

Saphier acknowledges the flu vaccine will not protect people against coronavirus, but argues that by avoiding getting influenza, “you are keeping hospital beds open for those that may need it because of COVID-19.”

Will you get a flu shot in the age of coronavirus? 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Likewise, at last month’s CNN “Global Town Hall” on “Corona Facts and Fears” hosted by the cable channel’s anchor Anderson Cooper and chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Cooper told the viewing audience: “If you are concerned about coronavirus, and you haven’t gotten a flu shot … you should get a flu shot.”

However, a 2019 Pentagon study of 6,120 Defense Department personnel concludes that getting a flu shot may actually increase one’s likelihood of coming down with a coronavirus infection. The peer-reviewed study, published in ScienceDirect and titled “Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season,” was recently highlighted in an article by vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., chairman of Children’s Health Defense, with this jarring headline: “Pentagon Study: Flu Shot Raises Risk of Coronavirus by 36% (and Other Supporting Studies).”

The problem, it turns out, has to do with an event called “virus interference,” which can render a person receiving a vaccine either more or less vulnerable to other diseases, depending on the specific pathogen. As the Pentagon study stipulates at the outset: “Receiving influenza vaccination may increase the risk of other respiratory viruses, a phenomenon known as virus interference.”

Under “ “CONCLUSIONS,” the researchers spell out the bad news:

“Examining virus interference by specific respiratory viruses showed mixed results. Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus and human metapneumovirus; … the odds of both coronavirus and human metapneumovirus in vaccinated individuals were significantly higher when compared to unvaccinated individuals (OR = 1.36 and 1.51, respectively).” Note: “OR” stands for “Odds Ratios.”

And under “DISCUSSION,” the study explains:

“[T]he laboratory data in our study showed increased odds of coronavirus and human metapneumovirus in individuals receiving influenza vaccination.” However, the DoD researchers also note that a 2013 study showing similar results overall “found no association between influenza vaccination and RSV, adenovirus, human metapneumovirus, rhinovirus or coronavirus.” Summarizing the findings of the more recent Defense Department study, researchers said: “In our disease specific investigation, virus interference trends were noticed for coronavirus and human metapneumovirus; however, two specific respiratory viruses (parainfluenza and RSV) showed significant protection associated with influenza vaccine receipt, and all others tested (adenovirus, human bocavirus, and rhinovirus/enterovirus) showed protection, although non-significant, associated with vaccination (Table 5).”

“Table 5” in the final report shows the 36% increased likelihood of coronavirus infection in the DoD study.

WND asked Jane Orient, M.D., longtime executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, whether the Pentagon study and its specific conclusions regarding the flu vaccine actually increasing the odds of coronavirus infection made sense to her.

“Yes, it does,” she said. “The study shows that the influenza vaccine appears to be protective against some other viral illnesses, except those caused by coronaviruses (the earlier ones – we don’t know about the new one, but it is the same family).”

The family of coronaviruses, so named for the crown-like spikes on their surface, include seven known varieties, according to the CDC. They include most notoriously, MERS-CoV, the beta coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome or MERS; SARS-CoV, the beta coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS; and SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

Orient added: “It would be very interesting to know the vaccination status of persons with severe cases of COVID-19. I have seen no information about that. I’ll bet that most nursing home residents are vaccinated, and also health care workers.”

According to the CDC, 45.3% of Americans 18 or older received a flu shot during the 2018-19 influenza season.

And what do the “fact checkers” say about this controversy? In its April 1 article, “Fact check: Getting flu shot doesn’t make you more (or less) likely to get the coronavirus,” USA Today’s Ian Richardson refutes several Facebook posters’ claims that “[t]he flu vaccine can cause people to test positive for coronavirus.” And although the USA Today piece does cite the Pentagon study and links to it on the NIH’s website, the story neither delves into nor refutes its findings, beyond quoting one line: “‘Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus,’ the study states.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

