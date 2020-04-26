https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/494740-snls-cecily-strong-roasts-trump-as-gretchen-whitmer-that-woman

Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong roasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpWH officials discuss HHS secretary replacement following criticism of pandemic response: WSJ Pentagon leaders at impasse about next steps for Capt. Brett Crozier: report Trump forgoes WH press briefing for the first time since Easter weekend MORE while performing as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday.

Strong as Whitmer said governors are “having a moment right now,” but unlike her, other governors are getting “cool nicknames.”

“Trump refers to me as ‘that woman from Michigan,’” she said. “But I’m not offended because I am proud to be from Michigan. And ‘that woman’ is also what Trump calls his wife.”

The video continued by giving advice for protesters to safely execute their First Amendment rights, including to stay home, maintain social distancing and wear a mask outside.

“I promise you can call me a bitch from the safety of your couch. It’s called Twitter,” she said.

The skit also commented on how Whitmer is under consideration to become presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Bully pulpit may be backfiring for Trump Sanders outlines steps on health care for Biden Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as some states reopen economies; Biden deliberates a running mate MORE’s vice presidential candidate.

“Because if it’s going to be a woman, it might as well be ‘that woman,’” she said.

The president has referred to Whitmer as “that woman from Michigan,” prompting the governor to wear a T-shirt with the phrase on it when she was interviewed for the “Daily Show” earlier this month.

Trump has accused Whitmer of taking her stay-at-home order too far as protesters have demonstrated against the order and called for the state’s economy to reopen.

Michigan has documented at least 37,778 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 3,315 fatalities. The state ranks seventh for having the most cases and third for having the most deaths, The New York Times reported.

