Shortly after six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady arrived in his new home in Tampa Bay, Fla., he was spotted working out in a downtown public park, which was closed to visitors under coronavirus regulations.

He was promptly asked to leave by park staff.

Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor, a former police chief, on Friday penned a sort-of apology letter to Brady, also welcoming him and Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s go-to tight end during the pair’s time with the New England Patriots, to the Florida city.

“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” Castor wrote in a letter she posted on Twitter. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”

Brady is often called the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

“No harm — no foul, and thanks for being a good sport,” Castor added.

To Gronkowski, also known simply as “Gronk,” she had a few words of advice.

With so many “wonderful activities,” the mayor said, “you must be ready to pARRGHty…but not too hard (I’m talking to you Gronk),” she said.

“There is plenty for you to do as well Gronk. Although we have to socially distance right now, in no time you will be able to enjoy our nightlife and eclectic neighborhoods … Just remember ‘No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service’ is still in effect around here.”

She also addressed both players, saying: “We are so glad to have you here. While most people retire and come to Florida, you came out of retirement to head our way. That shows the competitive mindset we are used to, while sticking it to the AARP at the same time. Looking forward to growing used to the Gronk Spike!”

Castor listed a slew of things to do and places to visit in Tampa — Ybor City, SoHo, Armature Works and Sparkman Wharf — and said the pair can enjoy Cuban sandwiches and cigars. She also thanked Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen for their donation to “Feeding Tampa Bay.”

“Thanks again for choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, in turn, our beloved city. This is a very exciting time and we look forward to welcoming you with (virtual) open arms. A proper Tampa welcome will have to wait for a while,” she wrote.

In her letter, the mayor also referenced Brady’s quest to trademark the terms “Tampa Brady” and “Tompa Bay.” Castor said she appreciates the idea, but added that perhaps it’s just a bit premature.

In a postscript to her letter, she wrote: “Tom, it’s Tampa Bay. You win us a Super Bowl and we’ll discuss Tampa Brady.”

