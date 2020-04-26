https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/tech-tyranny-twitter-suspends-account-youtube-removes-video-biotech-company-created-covid-19-treatment-using-uv-light-lungs/

TECH TYRANNY–

This is creepy as hell.

The tech giants are now blocking information that could save lives because it is not approved by the WHO overlords.

And it might make President Trump look good.

Unreal!

On Thursday the Trump administration highlighted potential treatment for the coronavirus by blasting UV light on the lungs.

The liberal media was aghast and mocked him all day Friday.

But this is not an unusual idea and one company AYTU Healight is working on a proposed prototype to treat the coronavirus.

On Saturday YouTube removed the AYTU Healight video on their COVID-19 treatment plan.

Via Michael Coudrey.

Wow. YouTube takes down biotech company’s video describing their novel UV light treatment for COVID-19 patients. “We are proud to have teamed up with @MarkPimentelMD and his team at @CedarsSinai” -Josh Disbrow AYTU Bioscience CEO https://t.co/F8ZIGuhjeE pic.twitter.com/vwykYTZ3Ne — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 26, 2020

Then later tonight Twitter removed the Aytu_Bioscience account.

It was not approved information.

The account was suspended.

UPDATE: @Twitter just suspended the account of the publicly traded biotech company AYTU BioScience that created a novel COVID-19 treatment approach utilizing UV light in the lungs that @realDonaldTrump was talking about. This is ridiculous! https://t.co/4zwadZr9Yn pic.twitter.com/df9Qkbfmuk — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 26, 2020

Apparently, the far left tech giants are colluding with eachother to ban unapproved information.

This should scare the hell out of every American.

The AYTU Bioscience video is still posted on VIMEO.

