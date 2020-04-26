https://www.dailywire.com/news/three-potential-biden-running-mates-appeared-on-sunday-shows-none-were-asked-about-sex-assault-allegations

Three women believed to be among the frontrunners for former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket appeared on Sunday morning news programs, but not a single woman was asked about sexual assault allegations leveled against Biden by a former staffer.

In fact, not a single one of the Sunday news programs that aired on April 26th discussed the allegations despite revelations from CNN Saturday evening that indicated the woman’s mother called in to “Larry King Live” in the late 1990s to ask the host’s panelists how her daughter should go about reporting sexual harassment by a male Senator.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also appeared on Sunday news programs, but focused on attacking President Donald Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting, at one point, that she supported travel bans against China before the president did.

Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, appeared on ABC News’ “This Week,” where she defended aggressive measures taken to lock down Michigan residents, ostensibly to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures, which included bans on purchasing seeds and other garden items, bans on using motorboats (although kayaks and canoes were permissible), and traveling to vacation homes upstate, were lifted this week.

“What we’ve done most people in Michigan agree with and think we’ve done the right thing,” Whitmer said. “There was going to be astronomical increase and we’ve flattened the curve because we’re doing the right thing.”

Although Whitmer has been campaigning to raise her national profile, likely to put herself at the top of the list of possible Biden Veeps, she was not asked on ABC whether she’d been contacted by Biden’s campaign, or whether she’d heard of Tara Reade’s allegations.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) also appeared on ABC News Sunday but reserved her commentary, again, for President Donald Trump, whom she believes lacks a national strategy for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like every state in the country, George, we are suffering from one important thing, and that is a lack of national strategy,” Klobuchar said. You know, we can tune out this president’s rants about chugging bleach, but we can’t tune out the fact that we have a lack of protective equipment, that we do not have enough testing.”

Speaking about Biden, Klobuchar limited her commentary to the former Vice President's own criticism of President Trump: "Well, I think he's concerned because of what's been going on in some of the states and how the president pushes some of these governors," she said. "And he's concerned because of what just happened in Wisconsin," she said, referencing Wisconsin's decision to allow primary voting in the midst of a coronavirus-related lockdown (Wisconsin has not seen a marked uptick in coronavirus cases as a result of the incident). Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continued her cable news campaign to be slotted for Biden's short list, but focused less on the presidential candidate and more on the benefits of a Stacey Abrams addition to the campaign ticket. "As a young black woman, growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if you don't raise your hand, people won't see you, and they won't give you attention," Abrams said on CNN. "But it's not about attention for being the running mate, it is about making sure that my qualifications aren't in question, because they're not just speaking to me, they're speaking to young black women, young women of color, young people of color, who wonder if they too can be seen." Tara Reade, meanwhile, spoke exclusively to Fox News on Saturday evening, criticizing members of the media for ignoring her claims.

